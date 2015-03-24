Honda, Mazda and Nissan recall 3 million vehicles because of potential for airbags to explode

Honda, Mazda and Nissan are recalling millions of vehicles globally for a defective airbag manufactured by supplier Takata Corp. that could possibly explode.

No accidents have been reported related to Monday's recalls.

Honda Motor Co. recalled 2.03 million vehicles for the airbag problem, including 1.02 million vehicles in North America and nearly 669,000 vehicles in Japan.

That came on top of a million vehicles Honda recalled last year for similar Takata airbag woes.

Nissan Motor Co. recalled 755,000 vehicles globally, while Mazda Motor Corp. recalled nearly 160,000 vehicles.

Like Honda, both companies announced recalls last year, but in smaller numbers.

Toyota Motor Corp. announced an airbag recall earlier this month for 2.27 million vehicles. One fire was reported related to the defect, but no one was injured, Toyota said.