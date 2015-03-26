Home Depot, PulteGroup, Other Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs Thursday

Here are nine stocks that reached 52-week highs:
- While trading on below-average volume, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $55.34. It peaked at $55.85. On volume of four million shares, the stock has risen 1.5%. Over the last three months, the stock has gained $8.20 (17.2%) from a price of $47.61 on May 21, 2012. The stock is trading 6.8% above its 50-day moving average and 10.8% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) went up today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $12.92. In spite of its performance and peak price of $13.45, the stock was trading on below-average volume. Shares have gained 5.2% on volume of 11.4 million shares. The stock is trading 19.7% above its 50-day moving average and 29.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ:SIRI) improved today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $2.57. It peaked at $2.60. The stock price is up 1.4% with a volume of 43 million shares. The stock is trading 19.5% above its 50-day moving average and 18.9% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $58.27. In spite of its performance and peak price of $58.98, the stock was trading on below-average volume. Shares have climbed 2.3% with volume of 1.4 million shares. Shares have been on an upward trajectory over the past month, rising $6.17 (11.7%) from a price of $52.74 on July 18, 2012. The stock is trading 8.8% above its 50-day moving average and 7.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $44.75. It peaked at $44.99. Shares are trading at a volume of 1.5 million at a price spike of 1.9%. The stock is trading 23% above its 50-day moving average and 19.6% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $99.02. In spite of its performance and peak price of $100.46, the stock was trading on below-average volume. Shares have risen 1.7%, trading at a volume of 573,820 shares. The stock has risen $20.72 (26%) over the last three months from a price of $79.74 on May 21, 2012. The stock is trading 7.7% above its 50-day moving average and 14.8% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) went up today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $31.90. It peaked at $31.99. Shares have climbed 1.9% with volume of 1.7 million shares. Shares have been on on the rise over the past three months, climbing $1.53 (5%) from a price of $30.38 on July 18, 2012. The stock is trading 5.9% above its 50-day moving average and 15.6% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $37.22. In spite of its performance and peak price of $37.70, the stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price has gained 2.3% with 1.4 million shares moving. Share price improved over the last three months, now up $5.18 (15.9%) from $32.51 on May 21, 2012. The stock is trading 6.3% above its 50-day moving average and 13.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $45.68. It peaked at $45.95. Shares have gained 1.3% on volume of 1.1 million shares. The stock has been on an upward trajectory over the last two months, rising $5.44 (13.4%) from a price of $40.46 on June 19, 2012. The stock is trading 9.1% above its 50-day moving average and 12.2% above its 200-day moving average.