Home Depot raises annual sales forecast on steady demand
Analysts were expecting a 1.4% increase
Home Depot Inc. increased its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday as demand for home improvement tools and building materials holds up after a surge in the early months of the pandemic.
The company's shares rose 4% to $307.99 in premarket trading.
During the COVID-19 lockdowns, people took up several do-it-yourself (DIY) home projects and hired professionals to upgrade their homes, lifting sales at Home Depot and rival Lowe's Cos Inc. in 2020.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HD
|THE HOME DEPOT INC.
|295.99
|-0.04
|-0.01%
|LOW
|LOWE'S COS. INC.
|194.73
|+0.73
|+0.38%
Analysts have said demand from home-improvement professionals is holding up despite higher prices.
Home Depot now expects comparable sales to increase about 3% in fiscal 2022, compared to its previous forecast of a slight positive growth. Analysts were expecting a 1.4% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company now expects earnings per share growth to be in the mid-single digits percentage range in fiscal 2022, compared to its previous forecast of low-single digits percentage growth.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)