Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers

What better way to ring in the new year by hitting the lottery for hundreds of millions?

There were no winners on Monday so the Powerball lottery increased to a estimated $632.6 million with an estimated cash value of more than $448 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Here are Wednesday's numbers: 25, 6, 14, 33, 46. The Powerball number is 17 and the multiplier is 2 .

The last time the top jackpot went out was Oct. 4, when a person bought a ticket worth $699.8 million in Morro Bay, California, according to The Washington Post.

POWERBALL TO LAUNCH THIRD DRAWING

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.