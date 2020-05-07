Hilton scrapes out profit in early phase of coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. turned a profit in the first three months of the year, with the COVID-19 pandemic not significantly hurting its business until March.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 70.79 -0.95 -1.32%

The McLean, Virginia-based hotel operator's first-quarter profit fell 89 percent from a year ago to $18 million, or 6 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were 74 cents a share on revenue of $1.92 billion, outstripping estimates of 55 cents and $1.91 billion, respectively, from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

MARRIOTT CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS WORSE THAN 9/11 FOR HOTEL INDUSTRY

“We are currently experiencing unprecedented times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our No. 1 priority remains protecting the safety and security of our guests, team members and owners,” CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a statement. “We have also taken precautionary measures to protect our business, including securing our liquidity position.”

The hotel operator had $1.81 billion cash at the end of the first quarter after borrowing the remaining $1.75 billion from its credit facility as a precautionary measure. Hilton took further action to bolster its balance sheet at the start of the second quarter, selling $1 billion of Hilton Honors points and raising $1 billion by issuing senior notes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hilton said first-quarter occupancy fell by 14 percentage points to 56 percent. That was the main driver of revenue per available room plunging 23 percent from the year prior to $76.16.

The company suspended both its share repurchase program and quarterly dividend on March 26.

Shares fell 36 percent this year through Wednesday, worse than the S&P 500's 12 percent drop.