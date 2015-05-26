Hiking Rates In June Is An 'attractive Option:' Lacker

Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said he was leaning towards supporting the first hike rates in June. "At this point, raising rates in June looks like the attractive option for me," Lacker told reporters after a speech Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C., according to the Wall Street Journal. Lacker, who is a voting member of the Fed's policy committee this year, said that the data could change his mind, but added "it would have to be surprising data for me," according to Reuters.
