Here's Why Bloom Energy Fell 30.7% in November

What happened

Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) fell over 30% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The energy solutions provider reported third-quarter 2018 operating results that showed year-over-year improvements in the number and capacity of systems deliver to customers, revenue, and gross margin.

Continue Reading Below

The year-over-year comparison isn't quite apples to apples, however, as the business didn't benefit from the investment tax credit (ITC) for product sales in 2017. Since customers capture the ITC, its absence last year meant Bloom Energy was forced to reduce the selling price of its products to compensate. It had to sell products at a loss throughout 2017, which is a significant factor driving the margin improvement in 2018.

Either way, investors might be more concerned with the company's guidance for the final period of 2018.

So what

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Bloom Energy expects to sell about 250 systems at an average selling price of $6,695 per kilowatt and average total installed system cost (TISC) of $5,215 per kilowatt. Here's how that compares with the third-quarter 2018 numbers:

The expected quarter-over-quarter decreases are primarily the result of customer orders of additional product add-ons in the third quarter of 2018, which increase both selling prices and TISC, that aren't expected to make a strong repeat performance in the fourth quarter of 2018. Either way, selling more systems should result in a higher total gross profit for product and installation categories in the final period of 2018. If gross margin from both the service and electricity segments continue to improve, then that bodes well for a strong end to the year for total gross profit.

Advertisement

Now what

Despite the improvement in gross profit, it hasn't been enough to offset rising operating expenses, which saw a 174% year-over-year increase in the third quarter of 2018. While Bloom Energy says that was primarily driven by stock-based compensation, investors can't accurately compare to the year-ago period because of the absence of the ITC.

In other words, blaming stock-based compensation, which still affects the earnings per share individual investors are concerned about, may be a little too convenient. If operating expenses -- and operating losses -- continue to grow as the business scales in 2019, then Bloom Energy stock might be one investors would rather avoid.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy CorpWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Maxx Chatsko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.