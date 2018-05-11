Here's How Globalstar, Inc. Stock Fell 11% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) had a wild ride in April. By the end of the month, the stock had fallen 11% lower, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

So what

The month started with a bang as rocketry company SpaceX took an important step toward becoming a direct competitor to Globalstar's satellite communications services. Globalstar shares fell more than 12% that day.

Next, a private equity firm said it would be willing to loan the troubled company as much as $150 million to keep the lights on until Globalstar can find a way to capitalize on the significant value it holds in a large portfolio of radio-spectrum licenses. The same day, analyst firm Morgan Stanley started coverage of the stock with a modest hold rating but had an optimistic tone in its research note. Shares closed 38% higher that evening.

Finally, Globalstar received a firm buyout offer from private equity entities with close ties to the company's own CEO and chairman, Jay Monroe. Acquisitions often trigger big jumps in share prices, but this one had the opposite effect as investors saw the prospects for large spectrum-related gains fade. That caused a 10% single-day drop, and all of this worked out to an 11% haircut across April as a whole.

Now what

Advertisement

There is no real reason to buy or sell Globalstar stock anymore. Jay Monroe wants to consolidate his business empire and he has all the share-based votes he needs to push this buyout through at whatever lowball price he wants.

10 stocks we like better than GlobalstarWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Globalstar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2018

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.