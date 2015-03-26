Health Care Sector Wrap

The Health Care sector (XLV) showed little movement while the S&P 500 gained 1.7% during trading today.

Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) was a major loser in the sector, falling 14.2% (-57 cents) to close at $3.45 with 310,527 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $3.40 to $3.98.

Continue Reading Below

Sagent Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGNT) was a major gainer in the sector, rising 12.5% (+$1.87) to close at $16.88 with 103,676 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $15.15 to $17.83. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $5.05 (-23%) from $21.93 on February 23, 2012. Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) also gained for the sector today.

Questcor Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QCOR) climbed 5.7% to close at $40.71, moving past its 200-day moving average of $38.85. MedCath Corporation (NASDAQ:MDTH) declined 1.5% to close at $7.80, moving below its 50-day moving average of $7.83 and 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Gentium S.p.A. (NASDAQ:MRK) fell 3.9% to close at $9.25, moving closer to its 50-day moving average of $9.23. Also, the stock moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $37.31. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) rose 3.9% to close at $43.27, approaching its 50-day moving average of $43.47. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Pharmacyclics (NASDAQ:PCYC) hit a new 52-week high today, reaching $31.31 to top the previous high of $31.

ShangPharma (NYSE:SHP) hit a new 52-week low today, hitting $6.86 to fall below the previous low of $7.23.