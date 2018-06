Shares of some top health care equipment companies were mixed at the close of trading:

Becton, Dickinson & Co. rose $2.69 or 1.9 percent, to $144.22.

Continue Reading Below

Patterson rose $.37 or .8 percent, to $47.32.

PerkinElmer rose $.52 or 1.0 percent, to $51.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. rose $1.93 or 1.5 percent, to $134.03.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. rose $1.12 or 1.2 percent, to $94.90.

Waters fell $.39 or .3 percent, to $124.02.