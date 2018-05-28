Head of major Chinese bank found dead in apparent suicide

State media say the head of a major bank in northern China has been found dead in his office in an apparent suicide.

Official media said Tianjin Rural Commercial Bank Chairman Yin Jinbao was found Saturday afternoon with both of his wrists slit.

Continue Reading Below

Yin also served as head of the bank's ruling Communist Party committee, giving him quasi-government official status.

Yin's bank was under inspection and media reports said he was under pressure over major losses and scandals at another bank in Tianjin where he served as chairman until last year.

His is the latest in a string of apparent suicides of party and government officials in recent days, including a deputy secretary of the Beijing city government who reportedly suffered from depression.