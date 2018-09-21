Head of Chinese energy agency snared in graft probe

The head of the agency that oversees Chinese government energy planning has been snared in President Xi Jinping's marathon anti-corruption campaign.

The ruling Communist Party's discipline agency said Friday that Nur Bekri, one of Beijng's most senior officials from the Uighur ethnic minority, is suspected of unspecified "severe discipline violations," the official term for corruption.

Bekri, 57, is in charge of the National Energy Administration and deputy chairman of the Cabinet's economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission.

Thousands of officials including a former member of the ruling party's Standing Committee, China's inner circle of power, have been detained in the multiyear crackdown.