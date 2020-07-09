Expand / Collapse search
Harley-Davidson cutting 700 positions globally

CFO John Olin is also leaving his role, effective immediately

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer John Olin will be leaving his role, effective immediately.

Darrell Thomas, treasurer of the company, will become interim chief financial officer, Harley said.

HOGHARLEY DAVIDSON25.45-0.14-0.57%

The U.S. motorcycle maker said it would also cut about 700 positions globally.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)