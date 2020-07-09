Harley-Davidson cutting 700 positions globally

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer John Olin will be leaving his role, effective immediately.

Darrell Thomas, treasurer of the company, will become interim chief financial officer, Harley said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOG HARLEY DAVIDSON 25.45 -0.14 -0.57%

The U.S. motorcycle maker said it would also cut about 700 positions globally.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)