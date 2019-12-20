Hallmark recalls scented candles due to fire and laceration hazards

Hallmark has voluntarily recalled a line of its scented candles over fire and laceration concerns in response to reports of the glass jar breaking, causing fire damage and cutting hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Friday.

Hallmark’s frosted balsam soy blend jar candles, which are described as green in color with three wicks and a glass jar measuring about five inches in height and 4 1/2 inches in diameter, were recalled. The candle comes with a metal top and an image of a snowy pine cone on the front. The recall report states that the glass jar can break when the candle is lit, posing fire and laceration hazards.

About 4,500 of the candles have been recalled, according to the report. No injuries have been reported, but Hallmark, of Kansas City, Mo., has received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items.

The recalled candles were sold exclusively at Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania between September and December, retailing for about $28.

The recall report notes that consumers who purchased one of these Hallmark candles should immediately stop using them and return them to the store, where they will be issued a full refund of the purchase price, and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

The recall is Hallmark’s second over the last two years, with the company recalling their Disney-licensed itty bittys baby plush stacking toys back in Aug. 2017 after reports of toy parts detaching and posing a choking hazard to children.

The company, which was founded in 1910, employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide and generates revenues of approximately $4 billion, according to the company’s website.

