Texas gun shops exempt from coronavirus closures, AG says

Texas cities can't force gun shops to close by wielding emergency powers that let them curb the operations of other businesses to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a legal opinion from the state's attorney general.

While state law allows local governments “to control movement within their region during a disaster," local regulation of the sale, possession and ownership of firearms is specifically prohibited, said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"Under our laws, every Texan retains their right to purchase and possess firearms," he added.

Paxton's opinion comes after State Representative Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) earlier this week asked if gun retailers were considered an essential business.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.