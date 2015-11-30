Groupon, EBay, J.C. Penney Among The Retailers With The Best Cyber Week Deals

Groupon Inc. , eBay Inc. and J.C. Penney Co. Inc. are among the best retailers for Cyber Week deals, according to new research from WalletHub. Groupon is tops overall with an average 61.8% discount and the best deals in consumer electronics and toys. Ebay was named the best place to shop for apparel and accessories and consumer packaged goods. And J.C. Penney was number one for computers and phones and appliances. Bon-Ton Stores Inc. was the best place for furniture, WalletHub said. The research found that jewelry is the most discounted category while computers and phones and video games were the least. The overall average discount is 36%.
