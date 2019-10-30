Private sector added 125,000 jobs in October, slightly beating expectations

Private employers added 125,000 jobs in October, slightly beating economists' expectations, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 120,000 jobs.

Medium-size businesses, which employ between 50 to 499 people, accounted for almost half of the jobs, with 64,000 created, according to ADP. Small businesses, or those with 1 to 49 workers, generated about 17,000 jobs. Large businesses added 44,000 positions.

“While job growth continues to soften, there are certain segments of the labor market that remain strong,” Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement.

Most hiring took place in the service-providing sector, with 138,000 new jobs created. But the goods-producing sector lost 13,000 jobs -- including 4,000 in manufacturing.

"The job slowdown is most pronounced at manufacturers and small companies," Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said in a statement. "If hiring weakens any further, unemployment will begin to rise."

However, the better-than-expected data was offset by a sharp downward revision in September's data. The ADP Research Institute said the private sector added a mere 93,000 jobs last month, a 42,000 drop from the 135,000 it originally reported.

The report precedes the release of the more closely watched Labor Department’s jobs report on Friday, during which the U.S. economy is expected to have added 85,000 new jobs. Analysts anticipate unemployment will edge higher to 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in September -- a 50-year low. In September, the U.S. added a weaker-than-expected 136,000 new positions.

ADP's report also comes ahead of a key Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Policymakers at the U.S. central bank are widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, then hit pause.

