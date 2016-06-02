Greek Bond Prices Fall As ECB Holds Off On Collateral Decision

Greek bond prices fell Thursday after the European Central Bank said it hasn't decided about reintroducing a waiver that would allow the central bank to accept Greek bonds as collateral for refinancing operations. As prices fell, the yield on 10-year Greek debt rose 3 basis points to 7.35% and the yield on 2-year debt rose 8 basis points to 7.37%. A waiver would be helpful to Greek banks as that would reduce their dependence on the costlier emergency liquidity assistance program. On the equity side, the Greece Athex Composite fell 1.1% to 638.26.
