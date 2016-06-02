Greek Bond Prices Fall As ECB Holds Off On Collateral Decision

By Carla MozeeMarketsMarketWatch Pulse

Greek bond prices fell Thursday after the European Central Bank said it hasn't decided about reintroducing a waiver that would allow the central bank to accept Greek bonds as collateral for refinancing operations. As prices fell, the yield on 10-year Greek debt rose 3 basis points to 7.35% and the yield on 2-year debt rose 8 basis points to 7.37%. A waiver would be helpful to Greek banks as that would reduce their dependence on the costlier emergency liquidity assistance program. On the equity side, the Greece Athex Composite fell 1.1% to 638.26.

