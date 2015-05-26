Greece's new government heads for clash at meeting with eurozone creditors over easing bailout

Greece's new government is set to clash with its eurozone creditors over easing the terms of its bailout program at an emergency meeting in Brussels.

Thursday's gathering of finance ministers from the 19 eurozone countries was called to find common ground on Greece's demand to reduce the burden of its bailout loans and ease back on budget austerity measures.

Continue Reading Below

The new radical left government won elections last month on a promise to get concessions from Greece's creditors, which also include the International Monetary Fund.

On the eve of the meeting, Greece's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, said there is "no way back" for his government in its quest to rewrite its bailout terms.

The biggest and most influential creditor, Germany, has taken a hard line on the talks, however.