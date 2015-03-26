Greece seals deal with EU, IMF on austerity plan: sources

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has won the consent of a team of EU-IMF inspectors for its new five-year austerity plan on Thursday after committing to an additional round of tax rises and spending cuts, sources with knowledge of the talks said.

"We have a deal," said one of the sources.

Another source close to the negotiations said that a few remaining technical details would be finalized on Friday.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos announced on Thursday Greece's Socialist government would lower the minimum threshold for income tax to 8,000 euros a year, increase the tax on heating oil and impose a one-off solidarity levy on income of between 1 and 5 percent.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Daniel Flynn)