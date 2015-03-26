Greece aims for fast bond swap completion: finance minister

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece wants to complete a voluntary bond exchange fast and is confident of IMF support as long as it fulfills its economic adjustment targets, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

"Discussions (on implementing the bond swap) started very encouragingly, we want the scheme to be implemented fast and the duration of its implementation to be as brief as possible," Evangelos Venizelos told lawmakers in parliament.

Greek officials, advisers and representatives for bank lobby IIF started their first working meeting on carrying out the plan on Thursday.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by George Georgiopoulos)