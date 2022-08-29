Gray Television announces it will adopt $18 hourly minimum wage

Gray Television announced it is raising its hourly minimum wage rate.

The Atlanta-based company said in a press release Monday that it will adopt an $18 hourly minimum wage. The new rate will apply to full-time, non-commissioned and non-contracted employees of the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, according to the release put out by Gray Television.

It will implement the new rate on Oct. 1, resulting in about 2,000 employees getting a pay raise, Gray Television said.

"We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year for Gray Television," executive chairman Hilton Howell said in a statement. "We know that this achievement will be the result of tremendous hard work and professionalism by thousands of dedicated employees. Today, we are excited to recognize and reward that effort with this industry leading new wage floor."

Gray Television's new per-hour minimum wage rate is $10.75 — or about 248% — higher than the $7.25 per hour required by federal law for non-tipped workers.

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009. Meanwhile, numerous states, counties and cities have established their own minimum hourly pay requirements, with 30 states plus the District of Columbia setting theirs higher than $7.25 as of July, according to Department of Labor statistics.