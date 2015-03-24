Grain mostly lower on the CBOT, cattle mixed and pork lower on the CME

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar delivery was unchanged at $5.51 a bushel; Mar corn was 5 cents lower at $3.80 a bushel; Dec oats were unchanged at $3.34 a bushel; while Jan soybeans lost 17.25 cents to $10.06 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb live cattle was .37 cent lower at $1.7170 pound; Jan feeder cattle was .52 cent lower at 2.3675 a pound; Feb lean hogs lost .15 cent to $.9097 a pound.