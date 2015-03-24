Government-wide $1.1T spending bill teeters amid discontent among Democrats, tea partiers

Growing opposition among Democrats and persistent opposition from the tea party Republicans has left a $1.1 trillion government-wide spending bill teetering as many lawmakers find more in the measure to dislike than like.

Two items are particularly toxic to Democrats whose votes will be needed to pass the measure, neither of which was disclosed until late in the talks. One would weaken the regulation of risky financial instruments and another would allow rich people to flood political parties with more cash.

A provision aimed at shoring up a financially weak multiemployer pension fund was drawing fire from AARP and labor union allies over a major change in labor law that would permit plans to cut pensions of current retirees in badly underfunded plans. A House vote is set for Thursday.