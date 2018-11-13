Gov: Amazon 'largest jobs commitment' in Tennessee history

Image 1 of 2 ▼ In this Aug. 3, 2017, photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon on Tuesday, Nov. 13, said it will split its much-anticipated second headquarters between New York and Arlington, Va. In addition, the online retailer said it will open an operations hub in Nashville, creating 5,000 jobs. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Gov. Bill Haslam's office says Amazon's plans for a Tennessee operations hub expected to create 5,000 jobs represent "the single largest jobs commitment made by a company in Tennessee's history."

Continue Reading Below

A Haslam news release Tuesday says Amazon will invest $230 million-plus to locate its Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville Yards, a 15-acre (6-hectare), mixed-use downtown development. Holly Sullivan of Amazon Public Policy says Nashville will become the eastern U.S. hub for its retail operations division.

Amazon's new 1 million square-foot Nashville office space will host tech and management functions.

Amazon says it will receive up to $102 million in performance-based incentives based on the creation of 5,000 jobs with an average wage exceeding $150,000 in Nashville.

The state says Amazon currently has six Tennessee facilities employing more than 6,500 people.