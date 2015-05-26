GOP ignores veto threats, presses attacks on Obama on immigration, energy, Wall Street reform

Congressional Republicans are attacking President Barack Obama's agenda from all sides and ignoring veto threats.

In the House, they are moving forward on three bills that Obama has threatened to veto — on Wall Street reform, on immigration and on regulations.

Continue Reading Below

In the Senate, lawmakers are debating a bill to move forward on the Keystone XL pipeline. Obama has also threatened a veto on that.

Obama invited his antagonists to the White House Tuesday for their first sit-down since the new Congress convened last week under full GOP control.

But the meeting did little to mask partisan hostilities. Obama has threatened five vetoes, with the new Congress less than two weeks old.