Google Unveils New Wireless Service Called 'Project Fi'

Google Inc. announced on its corporate blog Wednesday that it has partnered with leading carriers to offer a new wireless service that costs $20 a month. The plan, called "Project Fi," includes talk, text, Wi-Fi tethering, international coverage in over 120 countries and 24-hour support. Customers can then pay $10 per month for each gigabite of cellular data, and will get credit for the full value of unused data. Google said its carrier partners include Sprint and T-Mobile. "We developed new technology that gives you better coverage by intelligently connecting you to the fastest available network at your location whether it's Wi-Fi or one of our two partner LTE networks," Google said on its blog. If there is no Wi-Fi available, Project Fi will look for whichever partner network is delivering the fastest speed. Google's stock rose 1.1% in afternoon trade. Shares of Sprint gained 1.8% and T-Mobile US climbed 2.2%.

