IPOs

GoodRx sells shares in IPO above target range - source

Per share price exceeds initial target range

NEW YORK  - GoodRx Holdings Inc on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $33 per share, above its target range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. online prescription drug platform had planned to sell 34.6 million shares in its IPO at a target range of $24 and $28 per share.

GoodRx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

