Goldman to open Dallas campus, second largest after NY: report

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is reportedly in advanced talks to open a major campus in the Dallas area, that is expected to be larger than all its U.S. hubs save for the Wall Street investment firm's Manhattan headquarters.

Bloomberg was first to report that Goldman executives are in advanced talks with developers in North Texas, seeking office space under one million square feet -- roughly half the footage of their New York City digs and a fraction of the price.

Goldman already has a presence in the Dallas area, with more than 1,000 employees working out of downtown Dallas' Trammell Crow Center and another 600 workers at its Richardson consumer banking office with plans to add hundreds more, The Dallas Morning News noted. If the purported new campus comes into fruition, Dallas could replace Salt Lake City as the firm's largest hub outside the New York area.

But so far, Goldman has remained relatively mum on the details. Spokesperson Maeve DuVally told Bloomberg, "We continue to grow our presence in the Dallas area but cannot comment at this time on our future expansion plans." When pressed for further comment by FOX Business, DuVally repeated the same statement.

Goldman Sachs employs 40,500 people globally and has increased its workforce by a whopping 20% over the past three years. There were murmurs late last year that the megabank would be expanding its operations in Dallas and Florida, but DuVally told FOX Business on Tuesday that the firm has "nothing on the record to say about Florida."