Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs reshuffles equities unit executives after top trader Montesano's exit

Goldman Sachs stock market division leadership to be moved around.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday announced a slew of changes to leadership in its equity trading division following the retirement of its top equity trader Joe Montesano last month, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Cyril Goddeeris will continue to lead global equity financing, which includes his responsibilities as co-head of global prime services and head of global securities lending and synthetic trading. Dimitrios Nikolakopoulos will lead global equity structured products.

Dmitri Potishko and Erdit Hoxha will be co-heads of global flow derivatives and emerging markets trading.

GOLDMAN BOUGHT THE PORTFOLIO SVB REPORTEDLY BOOKED LOSSES ON

Jameson Schriber will head Americas One Delta, in addition to his role as global head of One Delta Strats and Engineering, and global co-head of Equities Derivatives and Prime Strats.

Anne-Victoire Auriault will work with Schriber to scale risk intermediation across Goldman's Americas cash business and take charge of the ETF business. Auriault joined the firm in 2012 and will also continue to lead Global Program Trading.

Travis Chmelka, who joined the firm in 2004 and was named managing director in 2013 and partner in 2020, will head Americas Flow Derivatives.

GOLDMAN SACHS GIVES STRATEGY UPDATE AT INVESTOR DAY

The reshuffle was first reported by the Financial Times on Wednesday.