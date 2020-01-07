Goldman Sachs makes sweeping changes to match peers

Goldman Sachs is making sweeping changes to make it easier to compare the storied Wall Street firm with its peers.

The New York-based investment bank announced new business segments for the reporting of its quarterly results. The changes will take place beginning with Goldman’s 2019 fourth-quarter results and annual results scheduled to be released on Jan. 15.

The new business segments are:

Investment Banking

Global Markets

Asset Management

Consumer Wealth & Management

Goldman expects the changes to “better reflect how the firm is now managed” and “help drive greater accountability for executing its forward strategy.”