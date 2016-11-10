Expand / Collapse search
Gold Prices Down a Fourth-straight Session

Gold futures fell Thursday to mark a fourth-straight session decline, settling at their lowest level in more than two weeks. Strength in the U.S. dollar and equities continued to pressure prices for the metal in the aftermath of Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win. December gold fell $7.10, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,266.40 an ounce. That was the lowest finish since Oct. 24, according to FactSet data.

