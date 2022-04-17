Gold rises amid haven demand but outlook appears bearish

Gold was trading higher in early Asian trading, with concerns of elevated U.S. inflation driving demand for the safe-haven asset, DailyFX.com analyst Thomas Westwater said in a note.

GOLD 'IMPORTANT' SAFE HAVEN TO CONSIDER: MARKET EXPERT

However, "while inflation is at more than 40-year highs, forward expectations are beginning to ease. This will likely weigh on bullion prices," he said.

Central banks are making moves to tighten monetary policy and raising interest rates are also bearish for gold, as it is a non-interest-bearing asset, Westwater added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Spot gold is 0.6% higher at $1,985.49 a troy ounce.