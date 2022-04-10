Gold prices higher in early Asian trading Monday

Gold was higher early Monday morning in Asia, trading at $1,948.73 an ounce.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XAU n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. GOL GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES 7.04 -0.17 -2.36% GC1 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

On Friday, gold futures advanced for the session and logged a weekly gain as traders brushed off typically negative factors like rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar.

Gold futures for June delivery rose 0.4% to close at $1,945.60 an ounce on Comex, leaving it up 1.1% for the week.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE CRISIS WILL HIT GLOBAL ECONOMY: NABE SURVEY

"Gold is trading around the same level it was yesterday, the day before that, the day before that and so on. Despite the spike in volatility seen elsewhere this week as a result of the hawkish Fed shift, gold has been unmoved," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Analysts said gold's role as an inflation hedge appears to be buoying the metal, with an important cost of living due Tuesday with release of the March consumer price index.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The CPI report will be the economic event of the week," David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US. "We expect inflation to surge above 8%. We know the commodity component will spike and will be paying particular attention to the core inflation rate, particularly services and shelter."