Gold Ends Barely Changed Ahead Of Fed Minutes

Gold futures finished little changed on Wednesday, after leaning lower for much of the session ahead of closely watched minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy setting committee. The Fed's October minutes could offer clues to the timing and pace of the U.S. central bank's interest-rate strategy. The minutes are slated to be released at 2 p.m. Eastern, half an hour before gold closes on the Comex. Gold has traded lower in anticipation of a rate hike next month. December gold finished 10 cents lower, barely higher, at $1,068.70 an ounce.
