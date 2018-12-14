GM touts 2,700 job openings for workers at shuttered plants

General Motors on Friday said it has begun mandatory layoff notices associated with its decision to cut roughly 15,000 jobs and shutter several plants in North America.

About 2,800 of hourly GM workers at shuttered plants are eligible for new positions. The automaker said it currently has about 2,700 job openings at seven U.S.-based facilities for hourly workers impacted by the closures. Roughly 1,100 employees have already opted to transfer to other facilities, while an additional 1,200 workers are eligible to retire, according to a press release.

“Strong U.S. and Canadian economies enable us to provide these opportunities now as we position General Motors for long-term success,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Our focus remains on providing interested employees options to transition including job opportunities at other GM plants. We remain committed to working with local government officials, our unions and each individual to find appropriate opportunities for them.”

GM said it is working to help workers at its soon-to-be-closed plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, to find new employment. Salaried workers at shuttered U.S. plants affected by layoffs will receive job search assistance, career counseling and other outplacement services, and some may be eligible to transfer to other GM facilities.

Barra addressed GM's efforts to support impacted workers in a series of Twitter posts.

The company said it has invested more than $22 billion into its U.S. operations since 2009 and is “reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a strong manufacturing presence in the U.S.”

GM said last month that it would shutter several assembly plans and end production of six models as it seeks to cut costs and invest in new technologies. The decision drew strong criticism from President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lawmakers in impacted states.