GM moves over 1,350 temporary workers to full-time jobs

The employees are from 14 General Motors manufacturing facilities in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky

Reuters
Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu on Chevy’s new SUV lineup.video

GM’s money makers are in big SUVs

(Reuters) - General Motors Co. said on Wednesday more than 1,350 hourly employees at its assembly plants in the United States will transition into full-time roles in the first quarter of 2020.

The employees are from 14 General Motors manufacturing facilities in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky, the company said in a statement.

The full-time status will offer the employees better medical benefits, company contributions to their retirement plans or the 401(k), and profit-sharing as well as life insurance coverages.

CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS GO TO ECLECTIC MIX, INCLUDING CORVETTE, KIA

General Motors and labor union United Auto Workers (UAW) reached a deal in October following a five-week nationwide strike that pushed for better wages and benefits for temporary workers who earned less than permanent UAW employees.

Line workers work on the chassis of full-size General Motors pickup trucks at the Flint Assembly plant on June 12, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)