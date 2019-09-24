GM and the UAW can't agree on this major issue

The UAW's strike against General Motors enters day 10 and while there are various issues being discussed, there is one point the two sides argue about the most.

Continue Reading Below

Temporary workers has been the top request among union members, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Temp workers are union members doing the same work as permanent employees, but get half the pay and far fewer benefits.

The union wants a those workers to get a path to being permanent and as temps, get pay and benefits that more closely match their permanent counterparts.

Temps make up 7 percent-to-10 percent of GM's workforce over the course of a year and GM is holding firm to the status quo, according to the free Press.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 36.77 -0.47 -1.26%

Advertisement

Temps account for about 4,100 workers at the end of 2018. Ford had about 3,400 temps and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had 4,800, according to the UAW.

GM has reportedly backed off on proposing that workers pay for more of their health care — initially proposing a 15 percent share rather than the autoworkers' current 3 percent — but wanted the UAW to bend on temporary workers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The strike began on Sept. 15. The talks have progressed, but slowly.