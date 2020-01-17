Expand / Collapse search
Global stocks follow Wall Street higher after US-China deal

Stocks closed at fresh highs Thursday

By FOXBusiness
Stock market hits 4th record in January: Report

FOX Business' Gerri Willis says Cisco, Home Depot, Microsoft and Caterpillar were Thursday's stock market winners on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. equity futures are moving higher again as trade tensions ease following the signing of the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The major futures indexes are pointing to a gain of 0.3 percent when Wall Street begins trading on Friday.

Stocks continued to add to recent gains on Thursday with the S&P 500 climbing 0.8 percent to a new high and the Dow added 0.9 percent to move further above the 29,000 level. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.1 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29297.64+267.42+0.92%
SP500S&P 5003316.81+27.52+0.84%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9357.13089+98.44+1.06%

The Senate approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Thursday, also known as "new NAFTA," 89-10, giving the Trump administration a big win as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her fellow Democrats perfected the deal.

China's economy grew by 6.1 percent in 2019, down from 2018’s 6.6 percent, already the lowest since 1990, government data showed Friday.

CHINA'S 2019 ECONOMIC GROWTH WEAKENS AMID TRADE WAR

Wednesday's signing of a truce in the trade war over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus might help to revive consumer and business confidence.

In Asia on Friday, China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 percent, Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.6 percent  and France's CAC 40 rose 0.8 percent.

The Associated Press contribute to this article.