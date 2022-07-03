Germany recalls 59,000 Teslas over global 'software glitch'

German regulators announced a recall on 59,000 Teslas on Sunday after reportedly discovering a "software glitch" in the vehicles.

The recall pertains to Tesla models Y and 3, though it is unclear how many of the 59,000 affected vehicles are registered in Germany, according to Reuters. The country's road traffic agency says the glitch impacts the car's ability to contact first responders in the event of a serious accident.

The recall is only the most recent in a spate of tech issues for Tesla this year. Musk's company has had to recall more than 700,000 vehicles since April, many of them more than once.

The green energy company hasn't been the only car manufacturer to suffer large recalls, however. Ford announced a recall of 350,000 of its vehicles in mid-May.

TESLA RECALLS 130K VEHICLES DUE TO OVERHEATING TOUCHSCREENS

FORD CEO JIM FARLEY SAYS IDEA FOR THE ELECTRIC F-150 LIGHTNING CAME FROM THIS INTERESTING SOURCE

The company said its 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators are liable to start on fire, even when turned off.

"These vehicles may pose a risk of under-hood fire, including while the vehicle is parked and off," Ford wrote in a statement at the time. "Ford, which began investigating the issue on March 24, 2022, has not yet established a cause. The incidents are believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Affected models included the 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks.