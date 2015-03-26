Genomic Health, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Among Stocks Setting 52-Week Highs Monday

These are the nine most popular stocks that rose to 52-week highs:
- The share price of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $32.03. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares rose 8.4% on volume of 661,065. Share price is up, having risen $6.01 (21.5%) from $27.96 on April 13, 2012. The stock is trading 16.2% above its 50-day moving average and 18.4% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) went up today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $31.84. It peaked at $32.46. Shares saw a 1.2% price rise and traded at a volume of 309,856.
- While trading on above-average volume, SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $11.59. On volume of 225,455 shares, shares increased 2.7%.
- The share price of Bona Film Group (NASDAQ:BONA) improved today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $6.30. The stock was trading on above-average volume. After trading at a volume of 291,101, the stock price rose 7.9%. The stock is trading 15.3% above its 50-day moving average and 24.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $5.49. Shares climbed 2%, trading at a volume of 94,146 shares. Shares have shown some positive movement over the last two months as the price has climbed $1.15 (25.8%) from a price of $4.45 on March 15, 2012. The stock is trading 14.4% above its 50-day moving average and 19.8% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) went up today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $6.28. In spite of its performance and peak price of $6.32, the stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price increased 2.1% with a volume of 70,022. Share price is up, having risen 76 cents (13.7%) from $5.56 on April 13, 2012. The stock is trading 11.2% above its 50-day moving average and 26.4% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of American DG Energy (AMEX:ADGE) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $2.89. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares went up 7%, moving with volume of 60,885 shares.
- While trading on below-average volume, Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $11.01. It peaked at $11.47. Shares improved 2% on volume of 13,293.
- While trading on above-average volume, PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $2.49. After trading at a volume of 35,261, the stock price climbed 4.9%.
