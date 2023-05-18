General Motors recalls nearly 670K small SUVs over car seat safety issue

General Motors is recalling more than 668,000 small SUVs in the U.S. over concerns about faulty child seat anchors.

Documents posted on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the rear-seat lower anchor bars may have had too much powder coating. Such an issue could make them too thick and prevent a child seat from being installed.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. GM says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners to install child seats using the seat belts until the latches are repaired. Dealers will inspect the anchors and replace the finish if necessary.

Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

FOX Business has reached out to GM for updates.

The news comes less than a week after GM issued a recall for nearly 1 million of its sports utility vehicles in the United States because of defective airbag infiltrators that may explode during a crash.

The car-marker submitted a safety recall notification for 994,763 vehicles to the NHTSA last Friday. The affected models are the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Arcadia from the 2014 to 2017 model years, which carry airbag inflators manufactured by Tennessee-based ARC Automotive Inc.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.