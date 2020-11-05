Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

GM

General Motors zooms past coronavirus slowdown

The Detroit-based automaker earned $4B

close
General Motors unveils its first election Hummer. FOX Business' Jeff Flock with more.video

GM unveils first electric Hummer that can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

General Motors unveils its first election Hummer. FOX Business' Jeff Flock with more.

General Motors Co. returned to profitability in the three months through September as business rebounded from a COVID-19-induced slowdown.

Continue Reading Below

The Detroit-based automaker earned $4 billion, or an adjusted $2.83 per share, in the third quarter as revenue held steady at $35.5 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share on revenue of $35.5 billion.

GM posted a $758 million loss during the prior quarter as factories and dealerships were forced to close amid stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.24-0.11-0.31%

“We entered the pandemic in a strong position and acted decisively to keep our teams safe, conserve cash and preserve liquidity, all while keeping our critical product programs on track,” CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “Now we are well positioned to meet rising customer demand, accelerate our transformation and deliver our vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.