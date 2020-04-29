Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

General Electric

GE profit spikes, overcoming aviation drag

GE saw a 'dramatic decline' in commercial aerospace

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump discusses increased ventilator production in the United States and says the country will send medical supplies to nations that desperately need them during the coronavirus outbreak. video

GE, Ford to produce 50,000 ventilators

President Trump discusses increased ventilator production in the United States and says the country will send medical supplies to nations that desperately need them during the coronavirus outbreak.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

General Electric’s first-quarter profit spiked 73 percent from a year ago as CEO Larry Culp kept his turnaround plan on track despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boston-based conglomerate earned $6.16 billion, or 72 cents a share, as total revenues fell 8 percent to $20.52 billion. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 5 cents per share, missing the 8-cent estimate from analysts.

“The impact from COVID-19 materially challenged our first-quarter results, especially in aviation, where we saw a dramatic decline in commercial aerospace as the virus spread globally in March,” Culp said in a statement. “We're embracing today's reality and accelerating our multi-year transformation to make GE a stronger, nimbler, and more valuable company."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.