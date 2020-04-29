GE profit spikes, overcoming aviation drag

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

General Electric’s first-quarter profit spiked 73 percent from a year ago as CEO Larry Culp kept his turnaround plan on track despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boston-based conglomerate earned $6.16 billion, or 72 cents a share, as total revenues fell 8 percent to $20.52 billion. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 5 cents per share, missing the 8-cent estimate from analysts.

“The impact from COVID-19 materially challenged our first-quarter results, especially in aviation, where we saw a dramatic decline in commercial aerospace as the virus spread globally in March,” Culp said in a statement. “We're embracing today's reality and accelerating our multi-year transformation to make GE a stronger, nimbler, and more valuable company."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.