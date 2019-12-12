GE shares rise on analyst buy rating

Shares of General Electric popped by 1.3 percent after the market closed on Wednesday on a new analyst recommendation.

New UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier assumes coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $14 price target vs. the firm's previous Neutral rating and $11.50 target, according to Barron's.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GE GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 10.97 -0.04 -0.36%

The analyst points to debt repayment and better free cash flow as two main reasons for his bullish view.

Mittermaier points out that both areas are things new CEO Larry Culp has focused on.Mittermaier says GE shares are at a "positive inflection point" into 2020 given the company's successful de-levering, "strong" estimated earnings growth in 2020 and 2021.

He also sees a tripling of free cash flow to $2.3B next year, calling the company a successful transformation.

GE's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

GE stock is up about 51 percent year to date and 17 percent over the past three months, but down about 80 percent from all-time highs set back in 2000.