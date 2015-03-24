Gas prices down another 2 cents in New Hampshire

Gas prices in New Hampshire have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas Monday was $3.56 a gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. That's still 7 cents higher than the national average, which fell 1.5 cents per gallon gallon in the last week to $3.49.

Gas prices in New Hampshire 10.2 cents a gallon lower than they were a year ago, and are 9.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average decreased 16.4 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 12.3 cents a gallon less compared to a year ago.