Gas prices continue downward trend

U.S. gasoline prices continue to move lower.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon over the past two weeks.

That puts the price at $2.53 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs.

The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas remains in California.

The per gallon price in the San Francisco Bay Area is $3.54.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana comes in on the low end at $2.04.

The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.