Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Energy

Gas prices continue downward trend

The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Shell Oil president John Hofmeister discusses American production of oil and natural gas and the low price of energy as well as the global supply of oil.video

Gasoline, oil prices will remain stable in 2020: Former Shell Oil president

Former Shell Oil president John Hofmeister discusses American production of oil and natural gas and the low price of energy as well as the global supply of oil.

U.S. gasoline prices continue to move lower.

Continue Reading Below

The average price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon over the past two weeks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That puts the price at $2.53 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs.

The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago.

CORONAVIRUS COULD FUEL LOWER US GAS PRICES

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas remains in California.

The per gallon price in the San Francisco Bay Area is $3.54.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana comes in on the low end at $2.04.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.