Gas price increase slows in past 2 weeks

Continue Reading Below

The price rise at the pump slowed in the past two weeks.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline inched up less than penny to $2.25 per gallon, accoridng to the latest Lundberg Survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That’s 56 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday it's the smallest rise in prices seen since late April.

She said crude oil prices have remained stable and there's an abundant supply of U.S. gasoline to meet the demand.

TRUMP TO VISIT OIL-RICH PERMIAN BASIN TO VISIT RIG, TALK ENERGY

The highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the West.

The price in the San Francisco Bay Area is $3.27 per gallon.

The lowest average is in the south where Baton Rouge, Louisiana is selling gas at $1.79 per gallon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The average price of diesel held steady at $2.54 a gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.