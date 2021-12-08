GameStop shares slip as video game retailer's losses widen

GameStop shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company's losses widened to $105.4 million, or $1.39 per share, in the third quarter, up from a loss of $18.8 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. Meanwhile, net sales surged to $1.297 billion, compared to $1.005 billion a year ago.

The results come as Chewy.com founder and GameStop board chairman Ryan Cohen has enlisted a new leadership team to help transform the company from a struggling brick-and-mortar chain into an e-commerce juggernaut.

The team is helmed by former Amazon executives Matt Furlong and Mike Recupero, who serve as CEO and CFO, respectively.

During the third quarter, the Grapevine, Texas-based video game retailer continued expanding its offerings with new products across consumer electronics, PC gaming and other categories.

The company has expanded partnerships with brands, including Samsung, LG, Razer, Vizio and Logitech and is exploring opportunities in blockchain, NFTs and Web 3.0 gaming.

GameStop spent $1.141 billion on inventory during the third quarter, compared to $861 million a year ago, as it front-loaded its investments to meet increased customer demand and mitigate supply chain issues ahead of the holiday season. The company's Reno, Nevada, facility started shipping orders during the quarter, while its York, Pennsylvania, facility increased shipments.

GameStop also continued to expand its footprint with new offices in Seattle and Boston as it looks to attract fresh tech talent. Over the course of 2021, the company has made more than 200 senior hires.

In addition, the company secured a new $500 million asset-based lending credit facility, which closed in November. GameStop ended the quarter with $1.413 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a $46.2 million-low interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government's response to COVID-19.

Similar to last quarter, executives declined to provide full-year guidance.

"We believe our emphasis on the long term is positioning us to build what will ultimately become a much larger business relative to where we are in 2021," Furlong told analysts on the company's earnings call. "We believe revenue growth will translate to scale and market leadership and from their scale and market leadership will translate to greater free cash flows over time."

Despite its widened losses, GameStop has continued to remain a favorite "meme" stock among retail investors, surging over 800% this year.