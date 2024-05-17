GameStop shares sink after company update on business, plans stock sale

GameStop shares tumbled on Friday after the video game retailer released preliminary financial results and announced a plan to sell millions of shares of common stock.

Under the sale agreement, the company said it may sell as many as 45 million shares of its common stock using Jefferies as its sales agent, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 20.34 -7.32 -26.45%

"The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and investments in accordance with our investment policy," GameStop said.

GameStop shares soared over 100% earlier this week after meme stock trader "Roaring Kitty" suddenly became active again on social media, which began with a cartoon post of two gamers. He has since posted numerous posts and videos.

The stock has since given back a good bulk of those gains.

The video game retailer disclosed the stock sale plan on the same day that it released preliminary quarterly results that showed its net sales for the first quarter will be in a range of $872 million to $892 million, and its net loss would be in a range of $27 million to $37 million.

